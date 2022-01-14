He tried to steal Drake’s semen, took a condom out of the trash but then passed this on to a model

the rapper Drake He is the protagonist of a scandal that seems to be taken from an urban myth, since he is accused of using hot sauce to prevent a woman from using his semen to get pregnant without his consent.

All commented when Half Take Out posted that an anonymous model shared her story on Instagram after having a casual, consensual night out with Drake. After their intimate encounter, the rapper removed the condom and threw it into the bathroom.





But she dug the condom out of the trash and allegedly untied it to use the semen inside in hopes of getting the superstar pregnant. But then the worst came, because when the liquid was introduced into her intimate area, she ended up with a terrible burning sensation.

It was then that he realized that Drake had combined his semen with some hot sauce, in order to kill his sperm. It is said that now the model seeks to sue Drake for the injuries to her vagina.

“She got the condom out of the trash, untied it and put the open end in her vagina. Boy, was she in for a surprise! She said it felt like pouring hot lava. She screamed and Drake ran into the bathroom. He admitted he poured a hot sauce packet in condom to kill sperm,” says the report.

Although it is a story that not everyone believes, Drake published some messages on Instagram where it is noted that his position before the report is false, and that the model is only looking for 15 minutes of fame.

Meanwhile, Drake is already in the news not because of his music, but because of his alleged strategies to prevent someone from getting pregnant with him.

SUBSCRIBE TO TVYNOVELS!