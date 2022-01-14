Héctor Sandarti does not want Adamari López to lose weight, what is the reason?

During 2021 we witnessed the big changes that Adamari López made in his life, both mentally and physically, for the sake of your health.

Given this, the driver Hector Sandarti made a comment in an Instagram post about the changes the Puerto Rican made.

The also actor asked her friend Ada not to lose any more weight, because he considers that as it is is already “beautiful”.

“Friend, you’re going to disappear don’t go down anymore. You look beautiful,” she wrote.

After this, the driver of Telemundo was the target of criticism of the fans of the actress who also replied defending López.

“Don’t worry, it won’t go away. It’s very beautiful, your comment was very rudesaid one user.

“Yes, you are right, she is beautiful. In fact looks younger and healthier“commented another.

“God what a comment out of place, more Brain-Language Connection,” wrote another.

It should be noted that there is a great friendship between the two So surely Sandarti’s comment was not with bad intention, but it was a joke.

The two worked together for years on “A new day“, better known now as “today”, they even lived together in the last days of 2021.

