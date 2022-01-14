Hirving Lozano lasted 20 minutes when receiving a red in Napoli vs. Fiorentina for the Coppa Italia

Hirving Lozano saw the red card at minute 83′, after a tackle on Nicolás González

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano was sent off in the 83rd minute after stepping on Nicolás González in the Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Napoli and Fiorentina. The Mexican winger had barely been on the field for 20 minutes when he left his team with ten players.

Hirving Lozano Getty

The ‘Chucky’ did not reach a ball that was long after a control on the left wing and when he tried to recover the ball, he stepped on González, who was left lying on the pitch. In the first instance, the whistler showed him the yellow.

After the VAR called the central referee to see the play, it took a few seconds for Giovanni Ayroldi to rectify the decision and when he returned to the field he showed the red card to the Mexican.

Then, Lozano, who barely returned to a call and who added his first minutes of the year after testing positive for Covid-19 on December 28, so he had not been able to have minutes with the Italian team.

In addition to the ‘Chucky’, Napoli also lost Fabián, who was sent off for a double yellow card after preventing Fiorentina from advancing towards the end of the match. In said play, the purple box escaped in a counterattack, but the center-back stopped the play before the claims of the Fiore players.

After 90 minutes, Napoli and Fiorentina tied at two goals and took the definition of the pass to the quarterfinals to extra time, thanks to goals from Dusan Vlahovic (41′) and Cristiano Biraghi (57′), from La Viola, as well as those from Dries Mertens (44′) and Andrea Petagana, who saved his team from the hour with a score at 90’+5.