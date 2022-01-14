History between Pumas and Querétaro by Liga MX

The Auriazules will seek to continue the positive streak, while the Gallos Blancos want to add three. Who will achieve their mission?

In just over 24 hours, Pumas will be entering the Corregidora to face hand in hand against Queretaro for the second day of Clausura 2022. Obviously, when facing a duel, it always helps to analyze how Lillini’s team has fared in the past.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

Two teams with very different results on the first day meet again. On the one hand, the Universitarios have just scored five goals against Toluca at home to rank as the leaders of the leaderboard. On the other hand, the Gallos Blancos kept a clean sheet in Monterrey and closed the game with a tie.

Something similar happened last time Pumas Y Queretaro confronted each other, because they were unable to draw differences in the University Olympic Stadium in the context of opening 2021 and, when looking at the historical picture, things have been fairly even.

Since these two teams coexist in the MX League they have met a total of 38 times. In 19 of them, Pumas has managed to win, while the Albiazules triumphed 14 times. In fact, the last time they met at the Corregidora Stadium, the locals won 2-0, so the statistics support them a little more.

The question now is, if those of Andres Lillini they will be able to take advantage of the confidence boost they got on the first date, or if the locals will be strong at home and get the first three points of the year.