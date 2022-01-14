Hospitalization of Chyno reported in Venezuela after relapse

“At this time we can confirm that Chyno he is in Venezuela under the care of his mother,” added the social communicator.

The journalist indicated that Chyno Miranda would have decided to go to his country to be treated and be with his mother.

“Having loved ones by your side when you are facing illness is very important.”

In 2020, the singer suffered from neuropathy after suffering from COVID-19, which left him bedridden for almost a year.

Last year, Chyno Miranda showed signs of his recovery and even returned to the stage in the company of Nacho.

In September 2021, the artist said that he would stay away from social networks to take care of his health.