How much does Amazon shipping cost if you don’t have Prime?

With the Delivery Today option, orders placed before the cut-off time are delivered on the same day. An option that is available in most zip codes in the Madrid’s community and in some postal codes of Barcelona , that is, it will only be shown if your postal code has this delivery option available. If you are not Prime for all products shipping costs 6.99 euros , unless your order is for a minimum of 29 euros, then shipping will be free.

During the processing of an order on Amazon, the website shows you the different shipping options available and a guaranteed or estimated delivery date depending on your place of residence and the availability of the product. Amazon package deliveries are made from Monday to Friday and in some regions also on weekends. The rates that we are going to describe below are valid for items sold or fulfilled by Amazon and some sellers on the Amazon website may apply other shipping rates.

Hiring Amazon Prime is priced at 3.99 euros per month or an annual fee of 36 euros with which we can save 25% compared to the monthly fee, since it is equivalent to 3 euros per month for 12 months. In addition to shipping free products includes us other services such as Prime Now, Prime Video, Prime Photo or Amazon Prime Music among others . Taking into account all the advantages that Amazon Prime has, it is worth paying 3 euros per month, but if you are not interested in them and simply want to buy products on Amazon, on some occasions, that purchase will have shipping costs depending on the delivery time or the product in question. If you want save shipping costs without being Prime the key is to make a order with a minimum amount of 19 euros in Books or 29 euros in the other categories . We are going to see how much shipping costs in each case if we do not meet these conditions so that it will be free.

Premium Shipping

Using the Premium Shipping option we will receive our order from amazon in 1 day, including Saturdays and Sundays. In other words, if you place an order on a Friday with this delivery method, you can receive it on Saturday. And if you do it on a Saturday, you will receive it on Sunday.

This option is available for most postal codes in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. Always depending on the availability of the product and the location in the Amazon warehouse network.

For books and multimedia products (music, DVD, software and video games) the shipping cost is €2.99 for deliveries at collection points and €3.99 for deliveries to other addresses.

In the case of other products that do not fall into the categories described above, the shipping price will be 3.99 euros for deliveries at collection points and 4.99 euros for deliveries to other addresses.

Express delivery

With the express shipping option, Amazon between the packages in 2 business days. An option available in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. In this case shipping prices are the same as the premium shipping option except that in this case, if it is about books and multimedia products (music, DVD, software and videogames) that can be sent in an envelope, the shipment will have a price of 1.99 euros.

Standard shipping

If we make a purchase and select the standard shipping option, the package will arrive in 3 working days. An option available in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands and also at Amazon Lockers and collection points as well as all the shipping options described above.

Orders with a minimum amount of €19 in books or €29 in the other product categories have free shipping.

In books the shipment is 0.99 uros

Multimedia products (music, DVD, software and video games) €1.99 for deliveries at collection points and €2.99 for deliveries to other addresses.

For other products, 2.99 euros for deliveries at collection points and 3.99 euros for deliveries to other addresses.

If it is heavy and/or bulky items, the shipping price is 6.99 euros.

Economy shipping

With this option the delivery of your order will be made in 4 or 5 business days Y prices are the same as with standard shipping with some nuances. In order to benefit from free shipping you have the option to “Group my orders in the least possible number of shipments during the purchase and select Economic shipping”. In addition, products purchased in pre-sale will have free shipping and this mode does not include shipping of heavy and/or bulky items.

Shipping with scheduled delivery

With this type of shipment you can select the day and time slot you prefer for your package to arrive up to 30 days in advance. This option is available in mainland Spain and has the same price for all products: 7.90 euros and 1.99 euros in the case of being Amazon Prime.

In the case of being a heavy and bulky item, whether we have Prime or not, the shipping cost will be €19.99 and the availability of this shipping option depends on the products you buy and the delivery address.

Guaranteed delivery on launch day

By last, “Delivery on launch day is only available for shipments within mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands of products that have the message “Do you want to receive it on launch day?” on the product detail page, up to two days before the product launch date.”

Release days may sometimes change. If you have pre-purchased a product for delivery on launch day and the launch day changes, Amazon will notify you by email. “Launch day delivery will still apply to your pre-order purchase.” In this case if we are not Prime the shipping cost is 4.99 euros.