The South American Qualifiers have two and a half places available for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after the qualifications of Brazil and Argentina. The two teams proved to be the strongest by sealing their presence in the World Cup several dates before, so now only two national teams can arrive directly and another will play the playoffs.

Ecuador is in third place with 23 points after a 2021 in which it achieved very important points as a visitor. Those led by Gustavo Alfaro have a cushion of five points over Colombia, a team that occupies fourth position in the Qualifiers, so ‘La Tri’ has many possibilities of qualifying for the World Cup.

The Ecuadorian National Team has the possibility of sealing its qualification for Qatar 2022 on the next FIFA date, where it will face Brazil at home and visit Peru. If ‘La Tri’ achieves three points, he will add 26, thus ensuring a place in the playoffs, but with the goal difference of +10, he would have a direct quota.

Gustavo Alfaro is clear about the importance of the match against ‘Canarinha’, so he plans to call the players who are on vacation 10 days before so they can train at the National Team. The Argentine DT does not want to leave anything to chance, so he will seek to take advantage of the locality to get the three points and take away the undefeated Brazil.

What matches are missing from the Ecuadorian National Team?

As mentioned before, the next matches of ‘La Tri’ will be against Brazil and Peru, with whom they will complete 16 of the 18 days. The commitments that will remain pending are against Paraguay as a visitor and on the last date they will receive Argentina.

How much does Ecuador pay to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

