How the sentimental relationship between Ebru Şahin and Cedi Osman was born | Hercai | Instagram Photos | nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Due to his great professionalism for acting, Ebru Sahin, managed to conquer the Turkish public with the soap opera “Hercai: love and revenge”, a production that was able to cross borders and establish itself as one of the most watched in several countries. On a personal level, the actress is the girlfriend of basketball player Cedi Osman with whom she has been in a relationship for more than a year.

Ebru Sahin He has become a star of Turkish series and soap operas. It is so due to his great work shown in “Hercai“was chosen to star in the historical series”Destan” where she plays the warrior Akkiz. Previously, he has also been seen in productions such as “İstanbullu Gelin” Y “Yasak Elma”.

Ebru Şahin is mainly known for her role as Reyyan Şadoğlu in “Hercai” (Photo: Ebru Şahin / Instagram)

Cedi Osman He is a young man who is characterized by being over two meters tall and playing in the United States NBA. He has Macedonian origins but became a Turkish citizen. The athlete has been dedicated to basketball for several years and is currently part of the professional team Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA.

Cedi Osman is a renowned basketball player, who belongs to the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. In addition, he is known for being the boyfriend of Ebru Şahin from “Hercai” (Photo: Cedi Osman/Instagram)

on social networks Ebru Sahin Y Cedi Osman They share various photographs of the activities they carry out and the signs of affection that both exchange are inevitable. As a great token of your love, Cedi Osman He gave an engagement ring to his partner and whose moment was immortalized on his Instagram.

THE LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT OF EBRU ŞAHIN AND CEDI OSMAN

Ebru Sahin Y Cedi OsmanCurrently, they are considered one of the strongest couples in Turkey and despite the fact that the actress is very busy with the recordings of the series “Destan”, both manage their time to live beautiful moments.

But what has been known is that the love between them was born at first sight, or rather Cedi Osman, was shocked with Ebru Sahin since he saw her.

“She is the chosen one. I knew it the day I saw her. I have the ring since last year, I plucked up the courage and offered it. It is the best event of my lifeOsman said.

This happened after the actress posted a photo on her Instagram where she appears in Barcelona (Spain), and the comment her boyfriend made to her was great surprise, in addition to liking the publication.

“But ours is also the heart!”, was the initial comment made by the basketball player, Cedi Osman.

EBRU ŞAHIN’S PHOTO, CEDI OSMAN’S COMMENT AND SOCIAL NETWORKS

fans of Ebru Sahin Y Cedi Osman They were present on social networks and through their comments they expressed their joy at the sentimental relationship that the couple has.

The photograph of the actress has more than 416 thousand “likes” and has exceeded 9 thousand comments.

Actress Ebru Şahin lives happy moments with her partner Cedi Osman (Photo: / Instagram)

THE ENGAGEMENT RING OF ACTRESS EBRU ŞAHIN

The good sentimental relationship that the actress is going through Ebru Sahin with Cedi Osman It is demonstrated in each of the photographs that the artist publishes on her social networks (Instagram) and this feeling has been improving more and more to the point that the excited young woman received an engagement ring from her partner.

It should be noted that Cedi Osman he proposed to Ebru Sahin in the month of September in Cappadocia.

According to the Turkish media, the ring would have a value of one million Turkish liras, which is equivalent to approximately more than 63 thousand dollars and the couple’s marriage could take place next summer.