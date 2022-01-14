‘I already want to see my Cowboys’; Tigres’ new stadium dreams of NFL

Jorge Rosales

University Stadium, Nuevo Leon / 13.01.2022 18:38:27





A holiday in Nuevo Leon because this Thursday was officially announced the construction of the new Tigres stadium, but its use is not limited to MX League, since it will be built as if it were a “Swiss Army Knife”; that is, functional for all kinds of situations, such as musical events, mass events and even other sports, including NFL.

During the presentation of the megaproject at the UANL facilities, the Governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia, did not hide the illusion that causes him to see the team of his loves of Mexican soccer opening home, but he also wants to see his spoiled ones of the National Football League, Dallas Cowboys, playing in the new stadium of Tigres.

Presuming that this sports venue “will attract world tourism” to Nuevo León, the state president welcomed the collaboration of all public and private sectors to carry out this project.

“I am very excited after watching this video to know that The best stadium in the country is coming to Nuevo León, which will house my Tigers. It is very clear to me that together we are part of the solution, both the team, government, university, municipal presidents, we will all make this long-awaited new stadium a reality,” he said.

“Tourism will arrive, I have no doubt that will come from all over the world to see my Tigers, to see first world shows, to also see games of northern teams, other sports and that will be an icon, the new cathedral of Nuevo León. I am very excited because once playing American football I had to play a Final in this stadium and now to have the possibility of the NFL in Nuevo León, to see my CowboysWhether it’s the Niners or the Raiders, this new stadium will fulfill many dreams.”

When will the new Tigres stadium open?

At this Thursday’s press conference it was reported that, if everything goes according to plan, the new UANL stadium will be inaugurated in first quarter of 2025, boasting a capacity for 65 thousand fans, a figure much higher than that of the Volcano, which currently has space for 42,000 people.

The cost of the house of the Tigers will be 320 million dollars, provided exclusively by private initiative; Among the great novelties, it stands out that there will be a hotel with rooms that overlook the field and a retractable system to remove the grass and allow the concrete slab under it to receive massive events.