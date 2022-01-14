“I’m starting to protect myself”: Priyanka Chopra denied breaking up with Nick Jonas and talked about her plans to start a family

“I’m starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much it takes from you (the entertainment industry).” with that phrase, Priyanka Chopra explained to Vanity Fair how he has coped with being constantly in the public eye, both from fans and the media.

All from a reflection, after speculation began in November about the status of his relationship with Nick Jonas. Everything from the actress changing her Instagram and Twitter accounts from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra.

A situation that he defined as a “professional risk”, product of the careers of both. “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything behind me in that picture will be blown up and people will speculate.”he explained.

Priyanka Chopra said that “due to the noise of social networks, due to the prevalence it has in our lives, I think it seems much bigger than it is.”

Nick Jonas’s wife said that “We’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and we have worked very hard to create that little safe haven for us with our friends and family. “

Priyanka Chopra and her plans to start a family with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared her plans for the future with Nick Jonas, assuring that starting a family was “a big part” of their dreams as a couple. “By the grace of God, when it happens, it happens,” assured.

Also, I don’t hesitate when faced with the scenario of putting their careers on hiatus to raise a child. “We both agree with that,” he said.

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s photo shoot for Vanity Fair