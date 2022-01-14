In China they have sold like churros, but the OnePlus 10 Pro could reach Europe with “certain” changes

The impressive new OnePlus 10 Pro is already a successful reality in China, although in Europe we will continue to wait for now and could even receive it with some hardware changes.

We are only 13 days into 2022 and without a doubt the spectacular OnePlus 10 Pro will be one of the mobiles of the year in the smartphone industry, and it will be no matter how much OnePlus already shoots the market more premium without counting the prices and without thinking about flagship killers, forgetting a little along the way about his DNA and his reason for being.

The truth is that agreement with OPPO and the merger of both companies has placed OnePlus as one more manufacturer, with all the potential to make mobile phones of the best quality and compete with anyone for the Android throne, so Pete Lau’s firm has not missed the opportunity to prepare a very high level smartphone that has succeeded in China At least in its first steps.

Not surprisingly, OnePlus has arranged the best hardware you can get on the market today, under a case with excellent design and construction that quite reminiscent of the best of Samsung, but this time adding again a firm for mobile photography like Hasselblad which comes to confirm the most ambitious bet in the history of OnePlus.

It is not strange then that, as the colleagues of SlashGear told us following publications of OnePlus itself on Weibo, its new flagship raised more than 100 million yuan as soon as it went on sale, says OnePlus that in just 1 second, exhausting all available units -about 18,000 to 21,000- from the first manufacturing run.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro triumphs in China, although in Europe it seems that we will have to continue waiting for its arrival, which, in addition, could be made with some modifications to alleviate the global component crisis.

OnePlus 10 Pro: features, price and all official information

According to news sources, they have been Shenzhen company representatives those who confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro that will be presented in Europe and other regions will have “slight changes to some specifications depending on availability”, even if without offering too many details of what changes they refer to.

It is obvious that before a global component crisis like the current one, scarcity forces to look for solutions like the duplicity of chipsets that we have always had at Samsung, offering its Exynos in Europe and other regions while in the United States and selected markets in Asia the same smartphones with Qualcomm source hardware were sold.

It is not to be expected, in any case, that the change referred to in OnePlus is as important as the replacement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so it is most likely that the European OnePlus 10 Pro will continue to be identical in aesthetics and finishes, as well as in the main parts of the hardware platform, although surely offering less memory configurations or more measured.

OnePlus 10 Pro, photo gallery

At this point it is difficult to make value judgments without any reliable information, although the most logical thing to facilitate manufacturing and logistics is that the international versions of the OnePlus 10 Pro limit the options in color tones and/or memory configurations… We’ll see what changes OnePlus is referring to anyway!

Even some media have theorized that possibly IP68 certification might fall off that ensures its resistance to liquids, although this is mere speculation.

What we all agree on is that the logical thing would be to limit the options, both in shades of colors and in memory capacities, to have more units of a standard configuration that would facilitate manufacturing and logistics, but until OnePlus makes official confirmations at the moment it is difficult to offer you reliable information… We will have to be attentive to the movements of OnePlus!

The cameras of the OnePlus 10 Pro, in depth: ultra wide angle of 150º, RAW Pro mode and much more

