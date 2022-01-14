It seems that the CPUs Intel Raptor Lake they will bring a surprise inside, and it is that according to the latest leaks from a source as reliable as ‘Raichu‘, is that these processors will be able to offer up to 68MB cache (up to 24 MB more than a Core i9-12900K).

For reference, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 3D V-Cache technology, it will offer up to 96MB cache (L2+L3), so Intel will not only improve high-performance cores and multiply low-power ones, but also significantly increase cache memory.

It must be remembered that one of the main novelties of Raptor Lake compared to its predecessor has been rumored for quite some time, and it is the increase in nuclei. Basically, from the Intel Core i9-12900K to the Intel Core i9-13900K we will go from 16 cores and 24 threads to a much more generous configuration of 24 cores with 32 processing threads.

This configuration will be divided into 8 new high-performance cores (P-Core), which will be based on the architecture raptor cove, which in this case will be accompanied by 16 Gracemont low-energy consumption cores (E-Core), so the number of these cores is doubled to continue to significantly improve multi-core performance.

These cores will be seasoned with an iGPU based on the Intel Xe architecture with 32 Execution Units (256 cores) and all this with a linear digital voltage regulator (Digital Linear Voltage Regulator) that promises reduce energy consumption by up to 25% providing performance improvements of up to 7%.

2021-2022 Intel Core Processor Family Model Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Launch Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Lithography Intel 7 Intel 7 microarchitecture Golden Cove + Gracemont Raptor Cove + Gracemont GPU architecture Gen12.2 (?) No. of Cores up to 16 (8+8) up to 24 (8+16) Socket LGA1700 LGA1700 RAM DDR4/DDR5@4800MHz DDR4/DDR5@5600MHz PCIe Gene PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 Intel Core series 12th Gen Core-S 13th Gen Core-S chipsets Intel 600 Intel 700/600

via: @OneRaichu