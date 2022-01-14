iPhones and notebooks at half price: how the French store that sells them works

Tech freaks found “the loop” to spend less money on cell phones, computers and tablets; and now they turn to the “refurbished” or reconditioned market.

It is, as its name says, products that were repaired and are now selling for a fraction of their original value . In most cases they are in very good conditions and they are worth it to access them at much more affordable prices.

Although the product (be it an iPhone, a notebook or a video game console) is not certified by the manufacturer, it was professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by qualified vendors before being resold.

One of the companies that triumphs in this segment is Back Market, a French firm that ships refurbished electronic products to France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Great Britain, Austria, the Netherlands, Greece, the United States, Japan, among others.

BackMarket official website

Today, It has already sold 6 million products and his business grew amid the pandemic, as people became aware of the environmental impact of compulsively buying new tech products all the time.

How to buy in Back Market from Argentina?

Backmarket, marketplace.

Through the official Back Market marketplace, anyone can access iPhone, Huawei and Xiaomi cell phones; high-end computers like Macbooks; latest generation tablets, and more, that are “like new” up to 70% cheaper.

To bring the startup’s products to Argentina and for them to arrive without problems, you must use courier services such as Aerobox that are responsible for managing the entire purchase service and home delivery of the product.

Notably These purchases are affected by the COUNTRY tax of 30% and the rate of 35% on purchases abroad with foreign currency, which complicate these purchases. However, courier and door-to-door services allow Argentines buy abroad and pay in installments and in pesos

How much are the products and shipping? For example, You can buy a refurbished iPhone 11 for $395, about $71,100.

To bring it to Argentina, you can use the Aerobox courier and according to the site’s calculator, shipping the phone costs $59,256 (in dollars, US$329). So, the final price of the iPhone with shipping is $130,356.

This same new iPhone model costs around $230,000 and can be accessed through official Apple representatives in Argentina.

On the other hand, a computer Lenovo Chromebook ThinkPad 11e it costs $59. This credit card purchase would translate to a cost of $10,620.

Meanwhile, the Aerobox shipment costs US$ 53.38, about $9,609. The final price of the notebook would be $22,228.

By last, an ASUS Nexus 7 version tablet It costs US$99 at Back Market and shipping at Aerobox is priced at US$162.90. In total, the user would spend $47,142.