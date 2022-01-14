Is the replacement in the New England Patriots? Houston Texans fires head coach after just one season

David Culley is out with the Texans and it seems that the Houston franchise has his replacement in mind. Will it happen?

David Culley was fired from the Texans.
The David Culley era is over for the Houston Texans., after the franchise will show him the exit door after only one season as head coach in one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the National Football League (NFL).

Former assistant coach of Baltimore Ravens had one of the toughest assignments in the entire league with this Houston team, with which he showed good faces at times anyway. The Texans finished the season with a 4-13 record and will have the third overall pick in the 2022 Draft.

Although Culley was in the red chair for the mere fact of having a complicated situation with the talent in general of the franchise and the momentary departure? from deshaun watson, the decision continues to surprise. Although perhaps the most incredible thing seems to be that Nick Caserio, the GM of the franchise, he would seem to already have his replacement in mind.

Texans would replace Culley with Patriots coach

After the controversial firing of Culley, apparently the Texans would already have the target to replace him: according to Adam Schefter, Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots LBs coach, is the favorite to take over as the new head coach in Houston.

