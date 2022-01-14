“It’s been a crazy week”: This is how Sharon Fonseca, Gianluca Vacchi and their daughter overcome Covid-19

Sharon Fonseca took to her Instagram profile to give an update on her health status and that of her husband, Gianluca Vacchi. They both got Covid-19. The concern was increased after learning that her one-year-old daughter, Blu Jerusalema, was also sick.

“As you know, last week we tested positive., so we were lost for that. Gian was the first and then the girl. I was the last one,” Sharon, 26, said in one of her stories. She also explained that although her husband and daughter did feel symptoms, she did not, so she decided to take care of them.

“Gian felt bad the first few days and thank God he recovered quickly, and the baby did not feel well for three days and continues with some symptoms, but much better, we are out of this”, said Fonseca, with the intention of calming his followers who were concerned about the girl’s health status and her absence on the networks.

Sharon Fonseca reveals that she has already tested negative

“I was the only one who had no symptoms. Thank God, it is as if he had said: ‘You will not have symptoms so you can take care of them’. It’s been a crazy week”, he added.

With much more calm, the Venezuelan model announced to her followers that her Covid-19 test finally came out negative and she overcame the disease in the most bearable way. Although he didn’t give any more updates about his daughter, his smile hinted that things are developing for the best at home.

At the beginning of January 2022, the Italian billionaire revealed that he had tested positive for the disease and that a medical evaluation should be carried out to have more details about his state of health.

In order to cope with the disease as moderately as possible, Vacchi underwent an ozone treatment that helped cleanse his blood.

“Hey guys, Covid day 4, I’m washing and cleaning my blood”, said the Italian businessman in a video that he published through his social networks. While recording, a professional nurse was in charge of the treatment, ensuring that it would bring notable benefits to his immune system.

