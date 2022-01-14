it’s yours for 280 euros less

The OnePlus smartphone is synonymous with power and speed, a sure hit.

Thanks to AliExpress you can take a whole OnePlus 9 for only 423 euros. You will receive at home a whole high-end in its global version, which arrives together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. We are talking about AliExpress Plaza, you will not have to pay anything for shipping.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a a smooth 120 Hz display, one of the most powerful chips of Qualcomm and one very fast load. you can live the true high-end experience For less than 430 euros, the OnePlus 9 is all power and speed.

Buy the OnePlus 9 at the best price

The OnePlus 9 incorporates a panel 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is a top-of-the-range panel in which you will only find a small interruption, the hole that houses your front camera. If you are looking for fluidity, its very high refresh rate is just what you need.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most powerful that the North American company has manufactured. You will find it next to versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. It is the same processor that gives life to its older brother, the OnePlus 9 Pro. You can demand the maximum will move everything with ease and speed.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55 “Full HD + 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

The OnePlus terminal also has a 4,500 mAh battery and a powerful 65W fast charge. Its technology is one of the fastest we have tested, you will never be stuck outside the house again. The OnePlus 9 also comes with stereo speakers and NFC, which you can use to pay without taking out your wallet with applications like Google Pay.

We come across 3 cameras on the back of this OnePlus 9: it incorporates a main sensor 48 megapixels, a wide angle 50 megapixel with 116º of vision and a macro sensing. On the other hand, in the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera. The Chinese firm has raised the level with its cameras, it is capable of taking very good photographs.

The user experience offered by the OnePlus 9 is something you should appreciate, you will enjoy a very good performance, with pleasant and fluid movements. In addition, you will be able to get the most out of the heaviest applications and games. You can’t go wrong with the OnePlus mobile.

