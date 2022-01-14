James Rodríguez, the hero who saved the life of soccer player Ousmane Coulibaly in Qatar – Prensa Libre

At the end of the first half, in minute 42, the player Ousmane Coulibaly collapsed and convulsed .

Last Saturday, January 8, during the commitment that the Al Rayyan and Al-Wakrah teams played for the Qatar League, a critical moment was experienced on the pitch.

The television broadcast did not show the harsh images per protocol, but the worried face of all those present in the Doha stadium could be seen.

Before the Senegalese player fainted, the Colombian James Rodríguez had had a clear scoring opportunity with a shot that went close to the goal defended by Al Khater.

Therefore, the South American was close to the place where the African player fell and was able to come to his aid soon.

The Al-Wakrah doctor assured that Rodríguez himself was the one who accommodated Coulibaly’s head right after he collapsed so he could breathe.

The doctor Mukhtar Shabaan, Al Wakrah’s doctor, said that – James – by having correctly accommodated Ousmane Coulibaly’s head so that he could breathe, after suffering a heart attack in the match against Al Rayyan, he saved the footballer’s life.

The Qatar Star Football League thanked the paramedics and doctors for their great effort during the resuscitation of Senegalese player Ousmane Coulibaly, an Al-Wakrah player who suffered a heart attack in the middle of a match, the difference between life and death is training pic.twitter.com/2RgQkBFMNU – Paramedics Mexico (@paramedicosmx) January 9, 2022

After this, the Al-Wakrah medical corps acted immediately and continued with the process of save the footballer’s life, who minutes later was transferred by ambulance to a nearby health center.

In Qatar, the media have highlighted the work of the Colombian, since without his intervention the story could have been different.

Now, about Coulibaly’s health status, it is known that he is fine. The defender is stable and remains under medical observation. They do studies to find out what really happened to him before they send him back to the field of play.