Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce their separation after 16 years together

Low profile cultists, this time they decided to open, in unison, the door of their intimacy. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced on Instagram that they made the decision to separate after 16 years of relationship.

“We have all felt the pressure and the changes of these times of transformation… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception: we are feeling and growing from the seismic changes that are taking place,” begins the extensive text that the actors wrote, by common consent. He continues: “So, we share our family news: we are separating as a married couple.”

Aware that the news would cause a stir in the media and on the networks, Momoa and Bonet explained: “We share this not because we think it is newsworthy, but so that, as we move forward in our lives, we can do it with dignity. and honesty.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced their separation after 16 years of relationship. (Photo by Nick Agro/AFP) (Photo by NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“The love between us continues, evolving into the ways you wish to be known and lived,” the statement continues, adding: “We free each other to be who we are learning to be… Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our children. We want to show our children what is possible. May love prevail.”

Momoa and Bonet met in 2005 through mutual friends. As the actor told the HuffPost in 2016, “it just happened on a lucky night and we met and I thought she was gone and then I invited her to a restaurant… I was a sucker. I ended up liking her.”

The ‘Aquaman’ actor revealed in another interview that Bonet was “literally a crush teenager when I looked at her in The Cosby Show.”I was afraid of looking like a weirdo or someone who persecuted her, but the reality is that I always wanted to meet her because she was always a queen, “he explained. He added: “If someone tells you that something is impossible, just mention what they told me. happened to me, I married Lisa Bonet, anything is possible”.

Two years after meeting, Bonet and Momoa had their first daughter, Lola. Her second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born in 2008. Bonet was already the mother of Zoë Kravitz, the result of her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz. the actress of Catwoman He maintains a close relationship with the father of his younger siblings.

Momoa, in turn, was also friendly on several occasions with the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer. Kravitz, in fact, commented in an interview with The Times newspaper: “Our families are blessed. I love her husband, he is like a brother to me. And I love children. Zoë’s mother and I are now best friends “It’s interesting because that’s how the relationship started, but it makes you feel really good when you can do that. When we’re all together, her man, her kids, Zoë and I, we’re one big happy family,” she said.

From the moment Lola was born, it was speculated that they had passed through the altar in secret. They neither denied nor affirmed it, but Momoa always spoke of Bonet as if they were married. “My wife is a very pretty woman. She is beautiful and I love her… My wife is Lisa Bonet. I am a very lucky man,” he had said in an interview in 2013. However, the couple formalized their relationship only in 2017 .

