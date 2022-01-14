Jesús Corona launches a desperate request for help that shakes Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul goalkeeper, José de Jesús Corona, suffered a harsh scam on his social networks and requested the help of all his contacts to stop the chain.

A new Liga MX championship has begun and Cruz Azul dreams of repeating the title achieved in the first half of 2021, where 23 years of a huge drought without conquests at the national level could be cut.

La Maquina debuted at home against the Xolos de Tijuana and won the first three points by winning 2-0, with goals from debutant Carlos “Charly” Rodríguez and midfielder Rafael Baca.

Despite the fact that there is a climate of optimism behind closed doors, the news was not so good for a benchmark of the squad this week, since José de Jesús Corona suffered a harsh scam that ruined his joy.

The goalkeeper announced on his social networks that his WhatsApp account had been hacked and that with it they were requesting money from each of his contacts, which logically is a more than bulky agenda.

Through Instagram, Chuy desperately asked his followers for help to be able to break this chain that had been generated and thus not grow the farce of who had usurped his identity.

Shortly after, Corona himself confirmed that he had recovered his phone account, but that from now on he would be incommunicado for a week, although he left everyone alert so that they do not suffer the same headache.