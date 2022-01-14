Jonathan dos Santos surprises with his new number in his registration with Club América

Although the directive America club commanded by Santiago Baths has not complied with the central defender and right winger that he requested Santiago Solari to strengthen the squad Coapa, two midfielders did arrive from whom much is expected. One of the additions is Jonathan dos Santos, who is clear about his goals despite the detractors who came out to question his arrival at Eagle Nest. The Mexican arrives from the LA Galaxy of the Major League Soccer on a mission to leave a better impression than his brother, Johnwearing the shirt Cream blue.

Jonathan dos Santos was finally registered as a player of the America club for the present Shout Mexico Clausura 2022, and it is already listed in the template of the people from the capital on the official page of the MX League. One of the surprises when seeing the name of the former player of the Barcelona Soccer Club, is that he will carry the number seven on his back, and not six as previously mentioned, which will leave vacant Ferdinand Madrigal with his departure from Coapa bound for Club Necaxa, but now it is confirmed that the number that the youngest of the two saints it’s 7.

A subject that generated many doubts around the signing of Jonathan dos Santos, was if he would occupy a place as an untrained player in Mexico, since his football development was in the Barcelona from Spain. However, his own file confirms that he is considered a Trained in Mexico. This situation is the same that he experienced Giovanni dos Santos when he signed for him America club, and also ended without occupying a position as a foreigner, allowing the board to look for another element outside our country to reinforce itself.

The debut of Jonathan dos Santos with Club América

The midfielder is expected to make his starting debut on January 22 against the reigning champions of MX League, the Atlas Club, making a pair with Peter Aquinas in midfield Cream blue and heading like an immovable of Santiago Solari in the rest of the campaign, because it seems that Richard Sanchez will not be considered as before, after he stayed for a large part of the match against Club Puebla in banking, no matter what those of Coapa they were short of campus between injuries and infections by Covid-19.