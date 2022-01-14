José Figueroa leaves Wapa TV for UniMás in the United States

the presenter Jose Figueroa, “The Black” accepted a new international job opportunity at the television network UniMás in the United States, after working 18 in the television industry in Puerto Rico.

The announcement was made by the now former host of the Wapa Television program “Guerreros” on his social networks through a video with the logo of the television network that belongs to the Univision conglomerate in the United States. UniMás was previously known as Telefutura.

“After a long journey informing and entertaining my country, Puerto Rico, I now have the opportunity to resize my career and bring a little of what I know how to do to the public in the United States through the UniMás network. It is a dream come true and a great responsibility to serve millions of people in the Spanish-speaking community of the fastest growing chain in the United States,” Figueroa said in the video.

The animator thanked the entire national television industry for being able to work for almost two decades in different television productions on the island and for “allowing me to build what is now my career.”

After the publication of the video, many artists have reacted to the news by wishing him all the success in the world.

His wife Tania Pitre commented in the publication that Figueroa had been waiting for the new job opportunity for four years.

“Happy to be able to shout from the rooftops this news that makes us very happy and that we have been waiting for 4 years! Proud of you love, Marcus and Maxi don’t even say it. We are more than happy that we will be able to be together as God intended! Love you! Who said fear my Black on the screen in the United States, “said the animator’s wife.

The program “Guerreros”, for its part, will return to the Wapa TV screen next Monday in the season finale. We will have to wait who will be Diane Ferrer’s new partner.