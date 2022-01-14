Juan Rivera: what he did and how much he earned when he worked for Jenni Rivera Enterprises | Mexico | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

John Rivera he is the younger brother of the late singer Jenni Rivera, one of the greatest exponents of regional Mexican music in the United States. Like her, he has also built a career in the music industry, although in recent years some scandals surrounding his family have been more prominent.

Juan and Jenni were quite close, so they came to work together in the different companies of the singer, the same ones that after her death became directed by Rose Rivera, the youngest of the clan, and later, by Jacquie Rivera, one of the daughters of “The diva of the band”.

The companies he founded Dolores Janney Rivera are ‘Jenni Rivera Enterprises, LLC’ and ‘Jenni Rivera Fashion LLC’, being one of them the one that to date owes money to Juan.

Juan Rivera is the younger brother of Jenni Rivera who has also dedicated himself to music (Photo: Juan Rivera / Jenni Rivera / Instagram)

WHAT DID JUAN RIVERA DO IN THE COMPANY?

In a press conference held on January 10, Juan Rivera revealed that he worked for many years in ‘Jenni Rivera Enterprises’, where he performed various tasks as a music producer for important projects:

“My job was a plumber, producing music, organizing events, setting up boutiques, creating records. […] In 2013 I was the creator of Jenni Vive, I was the one who hired the artists, the one who contracted the flights, the hotel, I was the one who did the promotion and everything that had to be done”.

According to his version, he produced 19 of 29 songs that appeared in the Netflix bioseries ‘Butterfly Neighborhood’, without receiving what he deserved for it:

“They paid a lot of money, a lot, for the rights to that. I should have been given a percentage of that, I was given a couple of years, 7 years remain to be paid. I approached Jacqie and told her to make things easy, make a sum, pay it all and I’ll take 20 or 30 percent off.”

HOW MUCH DID YOU EARN?

Rivera also commented on how much was the salary he received during all this time, as well as how much they would be owing him to date, emphasizing that the figure never seemed fair to him: “I have never asked for compensation, ever, It’s not 300 thousand dollars. I really don’t know how much it is to be honest. In 2013, it they paid me 682 dollars a fortnight”.

NO LONGER INTERESTED IN MONEY

Despite making the public complaint, Juan assured that he has no interest in charging a peso, instead, he prefers that this money be donated to an orphanage:

“Yes, it is a good fair, if people think it is a fair, it is not… donate the money, you have to give that money to an orphanage, so that people do not say, that the check does not reach me, that they take that money that is owed to me from my work and give it to an orphanage”.