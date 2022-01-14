JULIÁN JAVIER STADIUM – Yermín decides the triumph of Licey with a home run in the ninth

Yermín Mercedes broke a tie by hitting a huge home run with one on board in the ninth that capped a three-run and the Tigres del Licey beat the Gigantes del Cibao 5-2 last night.

Mercedes homered on a three-ball count with no strike to closer Juan Minaya, who had previously been greeted by Sergio Alcántara’s fourth hit of the game.

An uncatchable by debutant Yasmany Tomas then drove in Nomar Mazara, who had hit a double.

With their victory, Licey (6-8) was left alone in third place, but they could not discount the advantage of two games that separate them from the second place occupied by the Stars (8-6).

Despite the loss, the Giants (9-5) remain comfortable at first.

The Giants went ahead 1-0 in the first inning, when José Sirí led off with a single off Lisalverto Bonilla, who then hit batter Hanser Alberto.

Bonilla dominated the dangerous Henry Urrutia with a groundout to first, but Sirí and Alberto advanced to third and second, respectively.

The fast legs of “El Rayo” Sirí made it possible for him to score with a short fly ball to the right field given by Marcell Ozuna.

The Tigers reacted in the top of the second and filled the bases against left-hander Enny Romero, whom Alcántara singled to center on a 3-2 count with two outs that drove in two to make it 2-1.

The Giants tied it up to two in the third when shortstop Alcantara fumbled a groundball hit by Ozuna, leading Alberto to score from third.

JonathanAro won (1-0) and Minaya lost (2-1).

For Licey, Alcántara 5-4, with two produced; Dawell Lugo went 3-for-4 and Tomas 2-for-5.