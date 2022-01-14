Julio César Chávez Jr. is arrested for alleged possession of weapons. VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. experienced moments of great tension when he met the Ministerial Police of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Well, according to a video that he himself shared on social networks, they wanted to arrest him for alleged possession of weapons, fact that he himself was in charge of denying.

The images they have become viral in social networks, because based on what is heard in the video, to Chávez Jr. was stopped near the Plaza Galerías de Culiacán, ‘in the mere corner’, where uniformed they had ‘the order’ to take it away, but the boxer never got off.

Chávez Jr was charged with possession of weapons

The Ministerial Police, according to Chavez Jr, he intercepted him very close to the square aforementioned and ‘le put the patrol in front of his car‘, blocking his way so he couldn’t leave.

They they had orders to take Chavez Jr to the base, since there was a notice that the Son of the Legend carried weapons in his vehicle; They repeatedly asked him to get out of the car, but he never agreed.

“Get down a little wey, get down… we have to take you to the base… you come armed… just get off, we want to talk,” the police officers told Chávez Jr.

The boxer He told the uniformed that “I come from my house, I just woke up and I haven’t done anything. I don’t bring weapons, I just left my house… No sir, I’m not getting off because I haven’t done anything.”

The athlete would have asked his companion what marked Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, to ‘help him out’; It is not known how it was or what happened but Chavez Jr made it out of this gun accusation and later published on social networks that he experienced an injustice.

