Justin Timberlake sells his New York home for more than $29 million

Five years after purchasing one of the best penthouses in New York City, Justin Timberlake He sold his luxurious apartment for the modest amount of 29 million dollars. A round deal for him 40 year old singer, who acquired the property in 2017.

The four-bedroom property, located at 443 Greenwich Street, was sold in an off-market sale in late December, according to records obtained by the Wall Street Journal. Jessica Biel and her husband, the former NSYNC member they acquired the property for $20.2 million.

The impressive property has spacious and airy roomss, access to the gym and pool, and a rooftop with views of the horizon. While the living room has a loft feel with exposed wooden beams giving a rustic touch to the entire property.

The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinetry with a huge island-style counter set in the center of the room and two silver chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. A photo of one of the four bedrooms shows a quaint setting with two windows and hardwood floors.

And for the couple of singers remained so athletic, the apartment also has a highly equipped gym within the building, as well as a swimming pool for the exclusive use of residents. And the entertaining possibilities are endless with a rooftop that contains plenty of seating areas and even a barbecue.

An extremely elegant property, as the bathrooms also have a touch of gold that accentuates the rooms from the faucets to the cabinets. In addition to everything, the location is one of the most sought after by celebrities, because Jennifer Lawrence Y Ryan Reynolds they have also bought property in the building.

Justin and Jessica, who will celebrate their 10th anniversary this year, also own homes in Montana and Tennessee. In fact, they also recently put up for sale their huge mansion in hollywood hills for 35 million dollars, to keep only two official residences.

Jessica Biel and Justin married in 2012, whom she got engaged to in 2011 after dating for four years. On April 8, 2015, the couple had their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake and the second pregnancy, which was kept hidden, ended on July 18, with the birth of Phineas.

Jessica kept her second pregnancy completely under wraps, but DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that the couple had welcomed a second child in July 2020. Last January, the ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ singer confirmed the news of her baby during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.