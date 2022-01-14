Kate del Castillo was delighted with her parents’ new and simple house in Mexico City

the first actor Eric del Castillo, 87, closed 2021 on the right foot, having completed the sale of the impressive mansion he had in the Pedregal area, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Mexico City.

In addition to the sale of his old property, the husband of Kate Trillo can also boast that she already has a new house near the Televisa facilities, which will facilitate transfers when required by ‘The Factory of Dreams’.

Although their new home does not have the luxuries or the dimensions of their previous dwelling, that has not been an impediment for the Castillo Trillos to feel proud of their most recent acquisition, even Kate del Castillo, her daughter, was very happy with the step her parents took.

“He loved the house. It really is very pretty. The bedrooms are very cozy. We have trees around here. We are very happy in this house”, confessed Don Eric del Castillo in an interview with the Mexican program ‘Sale el Sol’.

Despite the fact that for some it may be difficult to get rid of a home where great moments were lived, for the father of Verónica and Ponciano it meant an escape, since it helped him reduce expenses in the face of the difficult economic situation that is being experienced due to of the pandemic.

“It is good to leave things, sometimes, to change your life. This for us, for my wife and for me, has been a perfect oxygenation. Also the changes of home, of house, is a kind of renewal and if we take it thoroughly, it is spiritual renewal, too. (…) We are very happy in this house, there it was very big and very expensive, and in these times of pandemic, well, we have to look for the economy, ”the actor shared in the same conversation.

His wife, Doña Kate Trillo, was also excited about the new direction her life took.

“We are happy here in this rich house. I don’t know if it’s very pretty or not, but I love it. That’s lovely. I needed intimacy”, commented Doña Kate.

His new house, from what we could see in the images of ‘Sale el Sol’ and ‘Hoy Día’, has the essentials to lead a relaxed life and away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Terrace

While talking with ‘Hoy Día’, the also screenwriter gave a brief tour of some of the rooms of his cozy new house, noting that now it does not have a large garden, but instead has a small terrace with various outdoor furniture and some plants.

Library/Study

He also showed his library/study, which stands out for its gray sofas, its leather rug, its glass and wooden side tables, its elliptical, a wooden cabinet for its books, as well as by the shelves where it keeps some of the awards it has received throughout its successful career.

The room is completed by a wooden desk for your computer and some paintings.

Main hall

The main room, which was the space he chose to put his first Christmas tree, has a fireplace, with a huge photograph of ‘La de ‘La Reina de Sur’ in black and white, with paintings, as well as various armchairs gray tone.

Dining room

Its dining room, from which you have access to the terrace area through a large window, is made up of a long wooden table for several diners, some works of art and an old record player.

