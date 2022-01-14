Kid from ‘Titanic’ still collects movie royalties; How much earn?

Can you imagine having appeared in one of the most watched movies in history and follow collecting royalties after 25 years? Well that’s the ‘dream’ that lives Reece Thompson, a 5-year-old boy (at the time) who he only appeared in a couple of scenes, but you still get money for his role in ‘Titanic’.

‘Titanic’ is one of the highest grossing movies of all time, so with their 3 hours and 14 minutes long, it charmed many generations, because even today when it comes out on TV, it generates a good peak of audience, so no matter what the years go by, is still profitable.

Who is the boy from ‘Titanic’ and how much does he earn in royalties?

A ‘Business Insider’ interview recently revealed that Reece Thompson, who played a Irish boy in ‘Titanic’who traveled with his mother and sister on the boat, and they drowned, continues to collect royalties for the film.

Thompson indicated that he did not expect to continue paying him for the film, since apparently it did not come within his contract, but for only appearing in three scenes and saying a single line, it takes a good amount of money.

“It’s curious, because this is no longer present in my mind. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, when am I going to get a new Titanic check? But when it happens, it’s like, ‘Oh great, extra 100 bucks‘. There were a couple of times where I was like, ‘Oh, this is a check for 250. This movie is 25 years old and that’s pretty weird, but I hope it keeps winning for longer.”

The checks receiving They are not monthly but every two or three months they come from 100 to 300 dollars, that would be little more than 2 thousand to 6 thousand pesos.

Reece Thompson almost didn’t appear in ‘Titanic’ for a commercial

In addition to the curious anecdote of the royalties, Thompson indicated that in 1997 he almost let go of his role in ‘Titanic’, since at the same time they offered him a commercial, himself that he almost accepted but his mother decided that they would ‘take a risk’ in the James Cameron film.

“It turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in history, so it’s kind of weird to see it in hindsight. My mom said, ‘Let’s do it. Will be great. Even if the movie is bad, we’ll watch it.’ We reject a commercial but I think it was the best decision, “he said.

