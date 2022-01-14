Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued for crypto fraud

the socialite kim kardashian and the athlete Floyd Mayweather are in the eye of the hurricane after they were flagged for fraud, since both famous they would have encouraged their followers and some businessmen to invest in a digital currency with poor economic stability.

According to an international media, a class action lawsuit in the courts of California, United States, where the company behind the the cryptocurrency EthereumMax and the famous Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather for publicizing it.

Because Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather announced the cryptocurrency, the exchange rate for the digital currency increased, and allegedly, the company EthereumMax would have paid for such advertising, although both artists assured, at the time, that it was only a recommendation and not a paid mention.

Although according to US media, the collaboration could have generated profits for the socialite, in excess of a million dollars (20 million pesos). While in the case of Floyd Mayweather became a trend by using this cryptocurrency as a transaction to access one of his fights broadcast on YouTube.

Inclusive, the athlete wore a shirt with the logo of the digital currency, during a conference on Bitcoin, although so far it has not been revealed if the celebrity had an income from advertising said exchange rate.

Because since last year the currency has had little stability, and lost about 97 percent of its initial value, businessman Ryan Huegerich, who is leading the class action and invested in the digital currency, assured that Kim’s statements Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather are false and misleading, causing significant losses.

Although, still Consequences have not been disclosed. economic or social that they will face Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather in case they are found guilty of false or misleading advertising, it could be greater for the athlete, who already lost a lawsuit for fraud related to cryptocurrency, in which he had to pay a fine of almost 800 thousand dollars (16 million pesos).