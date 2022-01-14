Kimberly Loaiza and her family open gifts on Three Kings Day | Instagram

with a new video published on Kimberly Loaiza’s channel, known as La Lindura Mayor, appeared next to her beautiful family opening the gifts for Three Kings’ Day, her children Kima and Juanito They looked most excited in the pictures.

Kimberly Loaiza continually shares videos on her YouTube channel. Youtube, these are usually the most popular, however, as in this case when their children appear or are protagonists of the content they become even more popular, they are small celebrities.

The title of his video is “Opening gifts from the wise men Jukilop | Kimberly Loaiza“, this has a duration of 31:39 minutes in total, we will share it with you right away.









Just 50 minutes ago, the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja shared the video on her channel, promoting it on her social networks, on Instagram she shared it through her stories, also showing small details of this curious recording.

The family was wearing similar outfits, the colors were the two little ones used black clothes combined with white tones like their parents, Kim Loaiza was wearing a white outfit while her husband wore a black one with blue details.

In less than an hour his video has more than half a million views, it will surely have more than a million in the remainder of the night.

Without a doubt, Kima was the most excited when opening the gifts of the Kings DayAs for Juanito, being still small, his emotion was not projected as much as some fans would have expected, it seemed that he was moved by the fact of seeing so many colorful boxes around him.

In addition to receiving several dolls as is customary, Kima also received a surprising gift that Juan de Dios would surely not like so much, it was a children’s makeup set, where she was very excited about her beautiful gift, doing her and her mother’s makeup at the same time. weather.

As expected, the biggest gifts were left for last, Juanito was given a striking red Beetle car, as well as a small house with a slide so he could play a little.

As for Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza, they surprised her with a blue princess castle, the emotion of seeing her was impressive, she shouted without hiding her emotion, there is no doubt that Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja shined on this occasion.