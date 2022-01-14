KN95 masks distributed in New York withdrawn due to “quality doubts”

Since the rebound in covid-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, New York state health authorities distributed millions of KN95 masks, however, today they began to withdraw them because “Its effectiveness was questioned.”

The state health department sent KN95s to counties following state mask mandate for indoor public spaces, which came into effect in December and will run until at least February 1.

These masks are designed to provide a high level of protection against covid-19, thanks to the thin fibers of the material that can block small particles in the air.

But nevertheless, 250,000 of the approximately 5 million KN95 masks distributed in New York so far, they are being withdrawn since doubts about the quality were raised.

“The state has distributed millions of masks to counties for schools, libraries and other public facilities, a small portion of which are the masks in question,” Health Department spokeswoman Erin Silk said in a statement this week.

“The affected counties have been contacted and they were asked to remove the masks in question and new ones will be shipped for immediate replacement,” added Erin Silk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially discouraged residents from wearing KN95 masks out of fear it would deplete supplies for healthcare workers, but the agency is now considering recommending those masks amid the highly-regarded Omicron variant. contagious.

The most affected counties

Approximately 180,000 “poor quality” masks arrived in Monroe County, out of a total of 337,620 distributed.

Some 30,000 masks went to Madison County, between Syracuse and Utica, and another 36,000 to Niagara County, in western New York.

The masks were manufactured by Yixian Songlin Bioengineering Co., Ltd. and were provided in clear plastic packages containing 25 units each.

However, Monroe County officials addressed concerns Tuesday, saying state-provided masks “may not provide KN95-level protection,” but residents are still encouraged to wear them if they don’t currently have access to other masks. of higher quality.

Anyway, the New York Department of Health will seek to remove those masks that do not fulfill their proper function and replace them with others that fully cover the protection.

The United States broke its record for Covid-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday after individual states including New York and Florida recently broke their daily case records.

