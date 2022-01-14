Kylie Jenner, Miss Instagram 2022, breaks record on that network

Kylie Jenner broke an Instagram record by becoming the first woman to reach 300 million followers.

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters is the second most followed person in the world on this platform and surpasses her sister Kim Kardashian.

Ahead of her is only the Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who accumulates 389 million followers on his account.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star had previously dethroned singer Ariana Grande as the most followed woman on the platform, with 289 million users.

It is not the first time that the American influencer breaks a record on Instagram. In February 2018, she posted a photo of her newborn daughter, Stormi Webster, which became the most liked image in the history of the network, surpassing 18 million likes.

She was then dethroned by the viral image of an egg on a white background, which continues to hold the top spot with more than 55 million likes.

Kylie, 24, Rose to fame as a teenager on the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and began her entrepreneurial career in 2015 selling $29 lipstick.

The youngest of the “Klan” is the mother of a two-year-old girl Stormi, the result of her relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

In August 2021 it was confirmed that the couple was expecting their second child together after a relationship with ups and downs.