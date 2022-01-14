La Jornada – “El Hormiga”, head of the CJNG plaza, is arrested in Aguascalientes

Aguascalientes, Ags. Fernando Flores García, 49 years old, known as the ant, and who is allegedly the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in the entity, was arrested this Wednesday night by elements of the Deputy Attorney General’s Office Specialized in Organized Crime Investigation, (Seido) in a residential subdivision in the north of this city.

Supported by elements of the 14th Military Zone as well as the National Guard, they managed to capture after an operation began around 10:50 p.m., first in the Santa Mónica subdivision in the south of the city, and later the convoy About 80 elements from the three corporations went first to Montes Himalaya street in the Los Bosques subdivision in the northern part of the city and later, at about 11:40 p.m., to Las Plazas, a residential complex located on the side of the road. 45 federal north, where he was located and apprehended.

Flores García is a native of Tamaulipas and it was reported that in the beginning he was part of the criminal organization Cartel del Golfo, however, some time later he joined the ranks of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

Among the antecedents is that in 2015 he was arrested along with Roberto Saavedra Santana alias The Chiricuas how much they transported 56 kilograms of marijuana.

Around 7:00 a.m., the person mentioned today was taken to the Hidalgo hospital where they carried out medical tests and then transferred him to the Jesús Terán Peredo airport in this city in a plane apparently from the FGR itself and from there they traveled to the capital of the country near 9:25 a.m. this Thursday.

Flores García has at least three arrest warrants for crimes against health in Baja California, Coahuila and Puebla.