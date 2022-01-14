Lele Pons and Guaynaa captivate their followers with an underwater kiss

The Venezuelan influencer Lele Pons, along with her partner, the Puerto Rican reggaeton player Guaynaa, made their fans believe in love again after posting a “reel” on their official Instagram accounts, where they showed affection while diving into a pool.

The video, which has more than 10 million views and two million likes, takes as a reference a publication popularized by the American content creator Hannah Stocking, who was inspired by the popular HBO Max television series Euphoria, which garnered more than 2.4 million viewers during its second season premiere last Sunday.

“They hit the nail on the head!” Stocking commented when mentioned in the post as a source of inspiration.

On the other hand, many followers have celebrated the show of love between Pons and Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, first name of the urban exponent.

“These two make me still believe in love,” said a follower.

“Best short video I’ve seen in the week,” commented another netizen.

The trend, which is also very popular on other platforms such as TikTok, is partially inspired by a scene from the sixth episode of the first season, where Jules Vaughn (played by actress Hunter Schafer) pulls Rue Bennett (played by actress Zendaya). to a pool during a Halloween party to show his love for her.