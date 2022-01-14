Lilibet Diana: Who is more like Meghan Markle or Harry?

After almost seven months of birth, a few days ago Meghan Markle and the prince harry they finally introduced their daughter to the world Lilibet Diana in a beautiful Christmas postcard that drove the Internet crazy, as royal fans were able to meet the little girl once and for all.

The dukes of sussex they published the photograph to wish happy holidays with a very special member: their daughter who appears in an official photo for the first time.

In the postcard you can see the whole family, including Archie Harrison, while the dukes look very smiling and Meghan carries the baby.

Although, the Lady Di’s granddaughter was born on June 4, that was the first time the world got to see her and also witnessed how much the eldest son of the prince harry.

Here we share the photo:

PHOTO: IG @alexilubomirski

Does Lilibet look like Meghan or Harry?

After the fury of photography, now the followers of the couple and the British royal family are wondering who the baby looks more like Lilibet.

This topic has generated great debate because users do not agree, because while some assure that Diana is the same as her mother, Meghan Markle, others assure that the small one is identical to the prince harry.

The subject had already been addressed a few days after Lilibet’s birth, as a source close to the family told Us Weekly that “Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could imagine. They are so in love with herAnd it’s absolutely beautiful.”

In relation to the resemblance, the source assured that the small “It’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

Otherwise, it is archie, who is identical to Harry, since Meghan did not bring up any physical traits. Although it remains to be seen if he resembles in personality

