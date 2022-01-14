Livia Brito shows how her body has changed in recent months with tiny thongs

The Cuban actress Livia Brito is enjoying a good reputation after starring in José Alberto ‘El Güero’ Castro’s telenovela, ‘La Desalmada’. To this, not only did he increase his number of followers on Instagram, but he has also created a community where he has been able to tell how his physical transformation has been with respect to his body.

Through an exercise routine and a good diet, the actress told how she has been preparing. Through her Instagram stories, she showed the changes by wearing micro bikinis in different ways, in order to expose her legs, her waist, her buttocks, her back and her more toned arms.

“Hard work!! Training, diet and discipline”, he wrote in the publication, where he also tagged his trainer and linked the website where he guides himself for his exercises.

Do not forget that in one of his latest posts for Instagram he also showed his silhouette in a white swimsuit and a kimono of the same color, while playing with the waves of the sea. “Escape and have fun on the beach is what I enjoy the most in life … never lose your inner child and do not stop enjoying every moment that life gives us my babies,” he wrote in the publication.

However, in another of her publications, the Cuban appears showing her exercise routine and wearing girdles from her own online store.

Maternity and Livia Brito

Likewise, this can change at any time since in an interview she indicated that she wants to be a mother and that she is already trying. “Whatever comes is always good, whatever it is is appreciated, what can I ask of you? I think having a baby, if it happens, then go ahead… I’m working on it”, he said for the ‘Hoy’ program. “Yes, I already want to be a mother, I think that two babies, obviously everything in its time, its process, but I am already planning to be a mother, if it happens right now, if not, I will do another project.”

“I have been planning this since I was 15 years old. She is many years old and well, it is time, I say it is not that she is old, but a woman reaches a point where she already has a maternity call and I think it is my time, “he said.