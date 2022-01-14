Logan Paul scammed: he spent $3.5 million on fake Pokémon cards

the controversial youtuber Logan Paul has been the victim of a millionaire scam.

Last year, Paul bought a box of first-generation Pokémon cards worth $3.5 million, becoming the person who has spent the most on Pokémon cards in history.

just dropped $3,500,000 on this sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards 😯 pic.twitter.com/rMY2bVnKV2 — LoganPaul (@LoganPaul) December 20, 2021

The youtuber published a video on his channel on January 13 in which he reveals that he was scammed and that at least one of the boxes he bought did not have Pokémon cards inside, but rather GI Joe trading cards.

The box was not purchased directly by Paul, but by a man named Matt, who paid $2.7 million for it at an eBay Canada auction. Matt was the one who later sold it to the youtuber for $3.5 million.

Although Paul acquired the collection in 2020, the youtuber had not opened the box because supposedly, there was only this unopened collection in the world and he did not want to spoil it. However, after receiving several messages from users and forums indicating that it could surely be a scam, the youtuber decided to check it out.

In the published video (which in less than 24 hours exceeds 2 million views), Paul opens the box in a Chicago hotel together with two letter authentication experts with whom the youtuber usually works and with the man who sold him box. When they open it, they find that in each pack there are no Pokémon cards, but some (infinitely less valuable) from the GI Joe franchise.

Paul does not say in the video whether he will demand compensation from the authentication company that approved the purchase or whether he will report the original seller for fraud.

