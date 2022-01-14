Luisito Rey did ask Andrés García to kill Luis Miguel’s mother, confirms Fito Girón

The singer revealed that Luisito Rey also asked “Negro Durazo” to kill Marcela Basteri.

January 13, 2022 8:15 p.m.

The controversy regarding the disappearance of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel, is back on everyone’s lips after the singer Fito Girón will support the recent statements by Andrés García.

The renowned presenter assured that the actor does not lie about the fact that several years ago Luisito Rey asked him to kill the singer’s mother in the house of Las Matas.

I know that Andrés does not lie, and I am sure that Luisito Rey asked him to kill his mother (Marcela Basteri) and then he also asked ‘Negro Durazo’ to kill her and he also refused… all these things are things in which I can’t comment,” said Girón.

Luis Miguel’s mother could be alive

It was in May 2021 when the former head of Interpol, Miguel Aldana, assured the program ‘Suelta la Sopa’ that Marcela Basteri was still alive and that had kept in touch with her about two years ago.

“I had communication with her and he told me he was fine a year ago and medio”, Aldana commented at that time for the show program.

It was in September 2020 that Miguel also assured that Luis Miguel’s mother was in Argentina after leaving his family in Mexico and having two more children.