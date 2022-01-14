Major winter storm will bring intense cold and snowfall to much of the United States

A winter storm moving will bring a swath of heavy snow from North Dakota to northern Missouri starting tonight.

Snowfall rates can reach 1 inch per hour at times, and travel is likely to become dangerous, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center.

A fast moving winter storm will bring a swath of heavy snowfall from North Dakota into northern Missouri beginning this evening. Snowfall rates may reach 1″/hr at times, and travel will likely become hazardous. pic.twitter.com/upMGv2Kgp6 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 13, 2022

The fast-moving winter storm will bring heavy, drifting snow that can combine with gusty winds to create dangerous conditions for travel across parts of the Northern Plains and upper Midwest into the mid-Mississippi Valley through Saturday morning, according to CNN.

This storm will spread winter rainfall from the southeastern to the northeastern United States from this weekend until early next week. Arctic air is forecast to reach the Northeast Friday night through Saturday.

In some places, including Des Moines, Iowa, the snow will begin to fall on Friday. “The duration of snowfall is likely to be 14 to 20 hours in most places, which should allow for a widespread accumulation of more than 4 inches and in some places exceeding 8 inches or more,” He said the NWS at Des Moines.

A winter hit for the mid-south

As the winter storm system is moving rapidly southward, A wintry weekend will start in Little Rock, Arkansas, Memphis, Tennessee and even Jackson, Mississippi could see snow.

Memphis could be a winner in the snowfall of this region. It will start out as rain and change to snow from west to east on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“At this point, the question is not whether it will snow, but where the large bands of snow form and how much falls”, He said the weather service office in Memphis. “Models remain inconsistent creating a complicated forecast regarding snow accumulations.”

Rain, ice or snow for the southeast?

While the areas around Atlanta, especially the northern suburbs, will see all types of precipitation, pinpointing who will get what is still tricky.

The northern mountains of Georgia have the best chance of seeing largest snowfall totals, while areas closer to Atlanta could see more rain with some snow mixed in. The uncertainty lies in where the cut will be.

“So the main message is: be prepared for winter weather and potential major travel impacts, but understand that these winter storms are difficult to predict and change quickly,” the weather service in Nashville said.

The picture is starting to become a little clearer, although we still can’t give a snowfall forecast for your exact location with much confidence. The temperatures in the graphic are for Nashville. (If you live along the Cumberland Plateau, you can shave off a few degrees.) pic.twitter.com/sdOhNMVcUC— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 14, 2022

Winter blow from the mid-Atlantic to New England

As the system travels north, ice is no longer a problem and rain and snow become the two main factors. But nevertheless, this will complicate travel for Washington, DC and Baltimore on Sunday and Monday.

In the New York City area, precipitation is forecast to begin Sunday afternoon. “For inland areas, there could be a rapid discharge of heavy snow, especially to the north and west,” said the weather service in New York City.

A strong storm is expected to affect the region late Sun-Mon with snow, winter mix, rain, strong winds, & coastal impacts. There is still uncertainty, but there is potential for accumulating snow mainly across the interior. The greatest potential for 6 “or more is in yellow. pic.twitter.com/9rmUDwR21f— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 13, 2022

The areas that will see primarily rain and the areas that will primarily see snow will be determined by the proximity of the low pressure area to the coast. If the decline continues further west, most large cities will see cold rain, while inland areas will see snow.

Any variation in the storm track will bring changes to the forecast.