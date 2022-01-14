Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Review on Oculus Quest 2 – Good Port, Same Game

That Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond has received a version for Oculus Quest 2 is a small miracle, since the original game for PC VR has very demanding minimum requirements. Its adaptation to the Facebook viewer —now Meta— has not come cheap, at least when it comes to its visual staging. And yet, the entire experience has been successfully encapsulated in this device, which is still a great merit.

RespawnEntertainment, the studio behind Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, returns to the first-person shooter genre, and does so through a saga with a lot of history. And for history, the Second World War, whose events have given rise to thousands of fictions set in this warlike conflict. In the field of video games, Medal of Honor was one of the pioneering sagas of its time, so it has been a success that EA has rescued it for such an ambitious work.

When we talk about virtual reality, we often refer to these products as experiences. They are to the same extent as any other video game, but that term is used to differentiate mini-games or experiments from more traditional titles, so to speak.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond can be classified as one of the latter. At FreeGameTips we already analyzed it for Oculus Rift, so that’s where we delve into the mechanics and all its specific aspects. The question we answer in this analysis is the following: How has the port come out in Quest 2?

A brilliant adaptation to Oculus Quest 2

Oculus Quest 2 has the power that it has and it is already a lot that such good results have been achieved in a viewer that works autonomously and where the games run on their own hardware. If you do not have the possibility to connect the system to a powerful PC, playing Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond in Quest 2 is a recommended option, because all the game modes, both the campaign and the multiplayer, work perfectly.

The adaptation is more than worthwhile, despite the obvious and inevitable graphic cuts. Faced with much less powerful hardware, Respawn Entertainment has been able to offer the same experience with very good performance. It is true that the cardboard is seen, especially in relation to the modeling of the characters and the scenarios. The interiors hold up, but in the exteriors the lack of detail is more noticeable: much of the vegetation has been removed, the textures sing more and some of the effects have disappeared. However, the most spectacular sequences are still present.

We said that the performance is satisfactory, as long as the options are not modified which are enabled by default. The player can configure the quality of the textures or implement the anti-aliasing, although in doing so the frame rate falls apart. It is still playable, but the experience is much less round.

design issue

The problems of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond have little to do with its adaptation to Oculus Quest 2. The first “but” is found in the story, which is nourished by humor that is not very funny. Narratively, part of decaffeinated story lines and prototypical characters full of clichés. The player does not connect emotionally with their experiences because the protagonists are too flat and forgettable, which contrasts with Respawn’s interest in giving voice to veterans of the conflict through its award-winning documentary, available for free in the game. We manage a lieutenant of the OSS, an organization linked to the allied side that goes to occupied France to join the resistance against the Nazis.

The single player campaign must be awarded at least one medal: it is varied enough and proposes all kinds of situations, ranging from launching a missile or robbing a train to escaping from a boat about to sink into the ocean for eternity.

This technology requires some prior learning, which in the game is reflected during the first missions. Weapons are handled differently and reloaded differently: we have a pistol on the hip, two other main weapons on the shoulders, grenades in the chest and injections to restore health in one of our arms. Mastering these basic mechanics is crucial and somewhat difficult at first. In the heat of battle, everything has to be done quickly. Otherwise, the enemy will catch you off guard and try to finish you off.

One of the bugs in this version is that the interaction with the scenarios is still very limited. Climbing, for example, is inaccurate and somewhat cumbersome. Points that look like grip are not really when you try to hook, so on some occasions we have fallen off the cliff because of a system that does not quite fit. Swimming and diving deserve a separate mention, because we found it unnatural, not fun at all and even exhausting. On the other hand, highly immersive moments are interspersed with excessively long narrative sequences, which weigh down the rhythm.

The adaptation to Oculus Quest 2 incorporates most of the new features that were implemented later in the PC VR edition. That means Victory screens no longer appear at various points in the mission, since they are reserved for the end of each of the six main missions that make up the campaign. Of course, the peepholes have not been touched and continue to be uncomfortable.

In addition to the survival mode, which invites us to resist against hordes of enemies controlled by a very improvable AI, we can enjoy all the multiplayer modes. The Mad Bomber is still as fun as it is on PC, although a progression system is missing, because beyond the skins in PvP there is no greater depth or travel.

CONCLUSION Oculus Quest 2’s Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond can be blamed for errors, but most of them are not linked to the adaptation, but to the game’s own design. As a port, Respawn Entertainment has done some of the most brilliant adaptation work to date, as they have managed to introduce a very powerful title on a device light years away from the minimum requirements required in PC VR.

THE BEST An excellent adaptation to Oculus Quest 2

Includes almost all improvements from PC patches

The content of the original version has been respected WORST Being the same game drags the same problems

Still missing a progression system in multiplayer

Changing the graphic options implies a drop in performance