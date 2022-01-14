Melvin Matamoros, temporarily expelled from arbitration: “It has been unfair treatment; I will make an appeal”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The central referee Melvin Matamoros has spoken publicly after the temporary expulsion for six months that the Ethics Court of the Arbitration Commission applied to him, for which the entire Closing Tournament 2022 will be lost, unless an appeal indicates otherwise. The arbitration body decided to marginalize the judge after some statements issued via WhatsApp (voice message) where Matamoros spoke out against holding a meeting between the authorities of the entity, excluding the real protagonists, who are “those who put the money”. In an interview with Grupo Opsa after learning of the punishment, Melvin accepted that “I made a comment on December 13 in a training chat group where a note was sent regarding a committee meeting to discuss work planning together with a Christmas lunch. to be held on Saturday, December 18 at a hotel in Siguatepeque. At that time I did not look at it with good eyes and I expressed it in an audio where I said: That is not necessary, we the referees are the ones who sweat our shirts, they call us thieves, it costs us the first and second division referees; nobody makes us a farewell at the end of the year. It was important that we were at least given the opportunity to enjoy that money with our family. We don’t even have fields to train properly, and that expense could help to do that kind of work”, was Melvin’s observation that cost him his severe punishment.

The announcement of the Ethics Court of the Arbitration Commission.

Matamoros commented that after that he was excluded from the calls for the league games without being commented on, until Wednesday, January 6, when the secretary of the Arbitration College notified him, one day before the physical tests of facing the incoming tournament, which had been excluded from the activity, when he was already in the city to carry it out, Tegucigalpa. “A DESLEAN DEAL” “It has been an unfair treatment. Until this Wednesday they called me and told me it was for the reason of the audio. They commented that an investigation would be opened, which only lasted two minutes in a voice call where I stressed that at no time am I accusing them, I only used my freedom of expression, I apologized and these were accepted, ”the judge continued. Melvin emphasizes that the way in which he was treated was not fair, as he emphasizes that when the president of the Commission, Óscar Velásquez, was accused of bribery in January 2021 after statements by former referee Omar Leiva, they ignored him, they did not marginalize him and they did not investigate either, contrary to his statement.

Melvin Matamoros is an umpire with a lot of experience in the National League.