Mercedes hits a home run in victory for Tigres del Licey

Yermin Mercedes hit a two-run homer Thursday in the ninth inning and powered a three-run inning for the Licey Tigers will defeat 5-2 the Cibao Giants, in a game of All against all of the Dominican winter baseball tournament, held at the Julián Javier Stadium, in San Francisco de Macorís.

Mercedes found Sergio Alcantara on base after one out, with a game tied at two in the ninth and I hit a huge home run off Juan Minaya, to help Licey snap a four-game losing streak and win the first game in the last seven matchups against the Giants.

Yasmany Tomas added a third-run RBI single of the ninth inning as the Tigers won their sixth Round Robin game.

The victory went to Jonathan Aro (1-0) with a scoreless inning, while Jairo Asencio was in charge of the ninth episode and got the rescue.

the opener Lisalverto Bonilla he went out without a decision, despite a strong showing of 5 2/3 innings of just two runs.

14hits Tigres del Licey connected in victory.

The loss went to Minaya (2-1) and the Giants lost their first home game so far this season. All against all.

For Licey, Sergio Alcántara hit 4-5, with a couple of RBIs, a run scored and a double. Mercedes, home run and two RBIs. Yasmany Tomás, 5-2, with scored and driven.

For the Giants, Marcell Ozuna went blank in three at-bats, but drove in a couple of runs.