Mercury retrograde: what it is and how it affects the zodiac signs according to astrology | Horoscope nnda nnlt | MEXICO

If you are one of the people who consults the astrology to know what destiny holds for him, surely he did so when 2022 began, and it was thus that having things clear, you set goals and traced the path that you will follow to achieve them; however, we are sorry to tell you that not everything could go as planned, since one of the four stages is approaching that would change your destiny, but not in a positive way.

These periods that will be presented this year are part of the astrological phenomenon known as Mercury retrograde. Next, we will tell you everything that its arrival implies and how it will affect the zodiac signs from this Friday, January 14 to February 3.

WHAT IS MERCURY RETROGRADE?

To begin with, we will explain what each term implies separately and then give a more precise concept.

When Mercury is retrograde, this represents a period of “regression” in all things related to its symbols and myths, it is a time of weakening in communications, logic and technology (Photo: Pixabay)

mercury in astrology

“Mercury represents the principles of communication, mindset, thought patterns, rationality and reasoning, adaptability and variability. Also the immediate environment of neighbors, siblings, transportation over short distances, messages and forms of communication such as mail, email and telephone, newspapers, journalism and writing., points out the predictive astrologer Priscilla Maciel, author of “Predictions 2022 the stars say (Galerna)” to the portal MDZ.

What is a retrogradation?

Retrogradation is the apparent movement of a planet in a direction opposite to that of other bodies within its system, observed from a particular point of view; that is, from time to time, the planets seem to stop and go backwards. Once it reaches a stationary position again, it resumes its normal movement from west to east.

So what is mercury retrograde?

for science

“Mercury retrograde is a real scientific definition, describing what happens when that planet appears to, and from Earth’s perspective, moves backwards”, Oxford University astrophysicist Rebecca Smethurst told the BBC.

In other words, this phenomenon is a simple optical illusion that makes it seem from Earth that we are seeing Mercury recede.

for astrology

The humanist astrologer Alexander Ruperti assures that when Mercury is retrograde, the tendency will be towards mental introversion that will lead people to worry more than normal. in personal matters and will have less energy for objective activity, published Clarion.

For this reason, he recommends being prudent and not forcing results during this period, in addition to monitoring and understanding what happens inside us.

Mercury Retrograde is a period of detention and change, so the signs of the zodiac must be very attentive to what is happening and avoid impulsiveness and rash decision-making (Photo: Pixabay)

HOW WILL MERCURY RETROGRADE AFFECT ZODIAC SIGNS?

According to Patricia Kesselman, astrologer and professor of astrology and tarot, consulted by Clarion, the first Mercury retrograde’, from January 14 to February 3, 2022, will affect Aquarius and Capricorn, whose concentration will be overshadowed, so he recommends focusing your mind and being orderly in the reasoning process.

And the other periods?

The second retrogradation (from May 10 to June 3) will unsettle Gemini and Taurus.

The third retrogradation (from September 9 to October 2) will affect Libra and Virgo.

The fourth (from December 29, 2022 to January 18, 2023) will disturb Capricorn.

Aquarius is one of the signs that will be affected by Mercury retrograde (Photo: PIxabay)

RITUALS TO OBTAIN POSITIVE ENERGY IN RETROGRADE MERCURY

The first period of Mercury retrograde will affect the signs of Aquarius and Capricorn, who would experience problems in love and work, misunderstandings, as well as a feeling of anxiety.

Ritual

The energy of Mercury must be taken to use it in your favor. How? First you must have a candle, a toothpick and the favorite escancia oil of the person who performs it, publish The Herald of Mexico.

First, put some oil on the bottom of the candle and then carve it with the Algiz rune. Then turn it on and repeat: “I am in tune with the universe and let the energy flow through me”.

Not only that, because for positive things to happen at this time you must write a list with wishes that do not harm anyone and read it out loud every day during the first period.