Messi confirmed that his recovery from COVID takes longer than expected

Lionel Messi confirmed in his account Instagram that his recovery from Covid “took him longer than he thought” and would be low for PSG against Brest.

With a post on his Instagram account, La Pulga assured that he is training to get 100% and that he is “eager to return to the field.” AP

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

La Pulga returned late from Argentina, where he was isolated at the end of the year for having contracted the virus. After being negative, he returned to Paris, underwent medical studies and since then, he trains in a differentiated way.

Christian Martin advanced this Thursday in Sports Center AM that Leo, who already missed the game against Lyon, will also be absent next weekend against Brest in Ligue 1.

Although PSG usually only confirms those summoned for the matches 24 hours before or even the same day, they have not yet made it official, but in their account Instagram, Messi thanked the shows of support and said that he has almost recovered and is “eager to get back on the pitch”, but he is still training to put himself at 100%.

2 Related

Even the chronicler of ESPN reported that the Paris would have agreed with the AFA that Leo is not summoned by Argentina for the next date of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and he would just return to the Albiceleste for the last double day in March.