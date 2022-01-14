Messi still does not train despite being negative in covid-19

Admin 36 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 13 Views

The coronavirus is giving Messi and PSG a headache. The Argentine star, who returned to Paris last Wednesday five after testing negative for covid-19, he has not trained with the team today either, as reported The Parisien.

The striker tested positive on December 26 during his Christmas vacation in Argentina and had to wait for a negative result to be able to return to Paris. After passing the illness and flying to France last week, he was expected to be available for PSG’s match against Olympique de Lyon. However, the player did not train and did not play the game that ended in a draw. From the club they explained that Messi was going to follow a post-covid recovery plan.

Messi's photo

Shield / Flag PSG

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, explained Messi’s situation at a press conference, although he did not go into details: “The situation is explained at the medical point. It is under medical control and that is what we can say.”

As this Wednesday he has not trained with his teammates at Camp des Loges either, The former Barcelona player is also a doubt for this Saturday’s game against Brest. At the moment, he has already missed two games, the aforementioned against Lyon and the French Cup against Vannes. Pochettino will be able to count on Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ángel Di María, Danilo and Julian Draxler who, unlike Messi, have returned to training today after testing negative for covid-19.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Alianza Lima has a new sponsor and assures that it is the “greatest in the history of Peruvian soccer” | PHOTO | nczd | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Updated on 01/13/2022 12:53 pm Alianza Lima informed all the blue and white people that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved