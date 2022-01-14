Miguel Herrera said that Tigres suffered against Santos aftermath of the covid

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 13.01.2022 00:29:10





Michael Herrera highlighted the work of his players in the agonizing one-goal draw against Saints in La Comarca, as he stated that his players suffered with the ravages of infections by covid-19 that they had prior to the meeting and for which the duel had to be delayed a few days.

“Happy for happy for the performance of the boys because despite many coming down, he was also one of those infected, they were already drowned, but they didn’t lower their arms and that’s what leaves me calm, despite the fact that there was fatigue, he did not stop looking to try to get the tie and he did it”, he said at the end of the match.

The Louse He pointed out that his squad was also reduced in terms of having players who could change the game from the bench, since they still have some infected players who they hope to have recovered for the weekend’s duel against Puebla.

“We will recover important people to have revulsions in the bank, surely Not here, Owners Y Fulgencio They will be ready, today is the tenth day of confinement, so they are already negative in an exam, tomorrow the preliminary test will be done for the matches as the league always requests, hopefully Nico Lopez be ready”.

“The casualties were due to covid, but fortunately we have already been recovering people, let’s hope for Saturday to recover everyone one hundred percent and continue taking care of ourselves because we have no other choice, the truth is that The coronavirus hit us very hard these two weeks to the entire institution, but we are recovering and we will arrive very well, hopefully, on Saturday”.

Piojo explained the celebration of Carlos Salcedo

After scoring the equalizing goal at the end, Carlos Salcedo went to celebrate with Piojo Herrera and then he made some gestures towards the rostrum.

“Just a few seconds before I had commented (to Carlos Salcedo) that he left “9” to throw a center and that he could help with a shot and fair, 10-12 seconds later the ball falls and concreteThat’s why we celebrate.”