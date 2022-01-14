MIR and EIR 2022 exam: Who will qualify the exam?

, Cardiology resident at La Paz University Hospital and number 2 of the MIR 2021, will be part of thethat the Ministry of Health has set up to assess the practice of doctorsas a vowel. According to the ministerial body through the resolution published in the(BOE), the Committee will be chaired by, deputy director general of Titles and Organization, Monitoring and Management of University Education of the Ministry of Universities, vice president of the Commission in the previous call, and vice chaired by the previous president of the body, deputy director general of Training and Professional Planning.

The text contemplates that, in addition to the resident Vila García, the Qualifying Commission will have two more members, Jose Pablo Lara Munoz, president of the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine, and Carmen Suarez Fernandez, head of the Internal Medicine service at the University Hospital of La Princesa in Madrid. Both were part of the Commission’s committee in the 2021 MIR exam.

What’s more, Maria Antonia Lopez Rodriguez, Head of Section of the Subdirectorate General for Training and Professional Planning, will be in charge of the secretariat, while Eva Bronchalo Zurita, Head of the Bureau of the Subdirectorate General for Cohesion and High Inspection of the National Health System, will be in charge of administrative assistance.



Who will score the 2022 EIR exam?

In this resolution, which ratifies that all applicants must meet the Covid-19 instructions which will be updated periodically on the website of the Ministry of Health, the identity of the people who make up the Qualifying Commissions of the rest of the tests for Specialized Health Training (ESF).

In the case of Nursing, the Commission will be chaired by Beatriz Parra Arrondo, technical adviser of the General Subdirectorate of Degrees and Organization, Follow-up and Management of University Education of the Ministry of Universities, and vice-chaired by Isabel Herrando Murillo, Head of Service of the General Subdirectorate of Training and Professional Planning.

As members of the EIR 2022 Qualifying Commission, they consist Cristina Monforte Royo, president of the National Conference of Deans and Deans of Nursing; Miriam Castro Benito, Primary Care nurse at the Los Alpes Health Center in Madrid, and Alberto Lopez Sanchez, resident of Obstetric-Gynecological Nursing at the Regional University Hospital of Malaga and number 1 of the EIR 2021.

Who will score the FIR 2022 exam?

President: Belén Hernández Fernández, head of the General Subdirectorate for Qualifications and Planning, Monitoring and Management of University Education of the Ministry of Universities

Vice president: María Dolores Fraga Fuentes, Deputy Director General of the General Subdirectorate of Pharmacy of the Ministry of Health.

Vowels: Jordi Camarasa García, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences of the University of Barcelona; José Miguel Ferrari Piquero, head of the Pharmacy Service of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital in Madrid; and Andreu Martínez Cerezuela, resident of Clinical Analysis at the Hospital Universitari i Politecnic La Fe in Valencia.

Who will score the PIR 2022 exam?

President: Teresa Mayor Bermejo, area coordinator of the General Subdirectorate of Degrees and Organization, Monitoring and Management of University Education of the Ministry of Universities.

Vice president: Sandra Stella Bentolila Benchimol, deputy deputy director of the General Subdirectorate for Training and Professional Planning.

Vowels: Nieves Rojo Mora, dean of the Faculty of Psychology of the Complutense University of Madrid; Ángel Carrasco Tornero, specialist in Clinical Psychology at the Catarroja Children’s Mental Health Unit of the La Fe Polytechnic and University Hospital in Valencia; and Adrián González Suárez, Clinical Psychology resident at the Mental Health Multidisciplinary Teaching Unit of the Príncipe de Asturias University Hospital in Madrid.

Who will score the 2022 QIR exam?

President: Victoria Margarita de Lezcano-Mújica Núñez, Deputy Director General of Student Services and Institutional Relations of the Ministry of Universities.

Vice president: Carmen Arias López, head of the area of ​​the General Subdirectorate of Training and Professional Planning.

Vowels: Francisco Ortega Gómez, dean of the Faculty of Chemical Sciences at the Complutense University of Madrid; María Orera Clemente, head of the Genetics Unit of the Clinical Biochemistry Service of the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón in Madrid; and María del Valle Romero Real, resident of Clinical Analysis at the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid.

Who will score the BIR 2022 exam?

President: Tomás Mayoral Ortega, deputy deputy general director of the General Subdirectorate of Degrees and Planning, Monitoring and Management of University Education of the Ministry of Universities.

Vice president: Juan Julián García Gómez, Deputy Director General for Cohesion and High Inspection of the Ministry of Health.

Vowels: Pedro Joaquín Casero Linares, president of the Spanish Conference of Deans of Biology; Amalia Tejeda Velarde, Hematology service of the University Clinical Hospital of Salamanca; and Verónica Martínez Pina, Clinical Biochemistry resident at the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia.

Who will score the RFIR 2022 exam?

President: Victoria Moreno Robisco, technical adviser of the General Subdirectorate of Degrees and Organization, Follow-up and Management of University Education of the Ministry of Universities.

Vice president: Gustavo Pérez-Morales López, Advisor Member of the General Directorate of Professional Regulation of the Ministry of Health.

Vowels: Atilà Herms Berenguer, dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences at the University of Barcelona; Feliciano García Vicente, head of the Radiophysics Service at the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital in Madrid; and Álvaro Luján Expósito, resident of Hospital Radiophysics at the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital in Murcia.