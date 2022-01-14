Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu shares video very much in the style of “Emily in Paris”

The third Miss Universe from India has been fulfilling her role as crown bearer. This time, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a very “Emily in Paris” style video while walking through the streets of New York.

The model’s life took a turn when on December 12 she was chosen as the new miss universe, taking the place of the Mexican andrea meza. While Harnaaz fulfills her duties as current crown bearer, she takes the opportunity to wear your best outfits in social networks.

The streets become a catwalk for Harnaaz Sandhu

Through her official Instagram account, Miss Universe shared a fabulous video in which she is seen walking through the streets of New York. Harnaaz Sandhu appears in the short very smiling wearing a long blue coat and accessories such as a beret, sunglasses and black gloves.

To remember that day, the model made a nod to the successful Netflix series starring Lily Collins. “Harnaaz in Paris? I mean, ‘Harnaaz in New York’”, he wrote at the bottom of the publication.

Harnaaz Sandhu’s post already has more than 300 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments in which they stand out: “You look amazing, queen! Keep it up. I am very proud of you”, “like a whole doll” Y “Paris? Is that a clue for the next edition of Miss Universe?“.

Watch Harnaaz Sandhu’s video here: