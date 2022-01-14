Moisés Caicedo returns to Brighton at the request of his club

midfielder Moises Caicedo will return to the English team Brighton & Hove Albion, owner of its sports rights. The announcement was made this Wednesday, January 12, 2022, by the Belgian team Beerschot where the Ecuadorian played on loan.

“Brighton & Hove Albion has withdrawn Moises Caicedo from his loan period with Beerschot. Caicedo played in 14 official games for Beerschot. He scored two goals and gave an assist” indicates a note from the Belgian club.

beerschot, bottom of the Belgian League, confirmed in September last year the incorporation of Moises Caicedo with a loan contract until the end of June 2022. The objective was that ‘moi’ gain pace and minutes to return to England at a better level.

Brighton recalls Moises Caicedo. More on our website:#WeAre13 — K. Beerschot VA (@kbeerschotva) January 12, 2022

Nevertheless, Brighton He anticipated this loan period to cover the midfield position against injuries and absences of the first team players.

“With Enock Mwepu injured vs. West Brom and Yves Bissouma at the African Cup of Nations, we have called Moises Caicedo to give Graham Potter an additional option in the center of the field”, explained Dan Ashwort, sporting director of the British club, before the early retirement of the player.

“We’ve also loaned Richards to Birmingham, Connolly to Middlesbrough and Locadia is gone for good, so it makes sense for Moises to return as part of the team for the second half of the year,” Ashwort continued.

In this way Caicedo will be a partner of the also national team Jeremy Sarmientowho is recovering from an injury.