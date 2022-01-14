More than 80 new buses for Havana donated by Japan (+Video) › World › Granma

A total of 84 new buses arrived in Havana this Thursday as part of a donation made by the Government of Japan within the framework of Non-Reimbursable Financial Aid through the Japan International Cooperation System Procurement Agency.

The teams departed from the Asian nation to Colombia, where they were assembled to continue their journey to the Greater Antilles, in order to contribute to the improvement of transportation in the capital.

Before starting up, the buses will be subjected to technical verification processes and authorization for road circulation.

Of the total of these means, 59 will be operated by the Guanabo Terminal and 25 by the Bahia Terminal -both in the municipality of Habana del Este-, a necessary aid if one takes into account that the state of technical availability of the equipment it has the capital is around 432, out of a total of 882 buses.

From the Cuban embassy in Japan, its ambassador Miguel A. Martínez thanked this donation, especially “the efficient management of the companies Itochu Corporation, Isuzu Motors and Busscar de Colombia.”

