Musk Accepts Crypto to Buy Tesla Products By Investing.com

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 25 Views


©Reuters

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – You’ve done it again. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:), tweeted a few minutes ago that “Tesla merchandising can be purchased with .”

In fact, on Tesla’s own website there is a section dedicated to this option, where the manufacturer provides practical Q&A (questions and answers) on the subject. For example:

What can I buy from Tesla with Dogecoin?

Look for the Dogecoin symbol next to the “order” button for Dogecoin-eligible products.

How do I buy something from Tesla with Dogecoin?

To shop using Dogecoin in the Tesla Store, you will need a “Dogecoin wallet”. A Dogecoin wallet is a device, platform, application or software that supports Dogecoin transfers. When paying with Dogecoin, the payment page will display the Tesla Dogecoin wallet “address” in an alphanumeric code and a QR code so you can connect to your Dogecoin wallet to transfer Dogecoin. It is the buyer’s responsibility to ensure that Dogecoin is successfully transferred to the Tesla Dogecoin wallet.

How do I know how many Dogecoin to enter?

All eligible Tesla products will be clearly priced in Dogecoin. This price will include applicable taxes.

The reaction of the meme currency in the markets has not been long in coming. Following the publication of Musk’s tweet, Dogecoin soars above double digits.

The tycoon already moved social networks in December with this possibility, and now he has put it into practice.

Also read:

Legal warning: Fusion Medium would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Medium or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

So you can find the videos that are sent to you by WhatsApp

Over time we have been following and experiencing how the WhatsApp instant messaging application has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved