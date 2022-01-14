Musk Accepts Crypto to Buy Tesla Products By Investing.com



©Reuters



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – You’ve done it again. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:), tweeted a few minutes ago that “Tesla merchandising can be purchased with .”

In fact, on Tesla’s own website there is a section dedicated to this option, where the manufacturer provides practical Q&A (questions and answers) on the subject. For example:

What can I buy from Tesla with Dogecoin?

Look for the Dogecoin symbol next to the “order” button for Dogecoin-eligible products.

How do I buy something from Tesla with Dogecoin?

To shop using Dogecoin in the Tesla Store, you will need a “Dogecoin wallet”. A Dogecoin wallet is a device, platform, application or software that supports Dogecoin transfers. When paying with Dogecoin, the payment page will display the Tesla Dogecoin wallet “address” in an alphanumeric code and a QR code so you can connect to your Dogecoin wallet to transfer Dogecoin. It is the buyer’s responsibility to ensure that Dogecoin is successfully transferred to the Tesla Dogecoin wallet.

How do I know how many Dogecoin to enter?

All eligible Tesla products will be clearly priced in Dogecoin. This price will include applicable taxes.

The reaction of the meme currency in the markets has not been long in coming. Following the publication of Musk’s tweet, Dogecoin soars above double digits.

The tycoon already moved social networks in December with this possibility, and now he has put it into practice.

Also read: